‘Suspected glitch’: Flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata

Delhi-bound Air India flight from Bangkok carrying 150 passengers made an emergency landing at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata late Saturday night following suspected technical glitches.

“The emergency landing was handled quite well and all the passengers were safe,” an airport official said. However, an Air India spokesman said that it was more of a “precautionary landing rather than emergency landing” after the pilot suspected some technical glitches.

“The AI-335 flight took off from Bangkok at around 9.30pm and made the precautionary landing at Kolkata airport after technical glitches were suspected. We arranged an alternative aircraft for the 150 passengers of the flight, which flew to Delhi at around 2.30 am on Sunday. Technical glitches of AI-335 had been resolved and it took off for Mumbai at around 9am on Sunday,” the AI spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a Kolkata airport official, who did not wish to be named, said that after the landing, AI- 335 was stopped at the taxiway and then taxied to the terminal.

On December 11, 2018, around 130 passengers of Jaipur-Kolkata IndiGo flight had a close shave when the plane had to go for an emergency landing at Kolkata airport after the cockpit and cabin was engulfed in smoke.