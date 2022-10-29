Suspect in rape & murder of minor in Haryana held at Howrah rly station: GRP

A man accused of raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl, who fled Panipat in Haryana allegedly after committing the crime, was arrested at Howrah railway station, said a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer on Friday.

“He was arrested on Thursday by the Howrah GRP and the Haryana Police later took him into custody,” said the officer.

According to GRP sources, the accused was travelling in the S 6 coach of Kalka Mail when he was arrested on the basis of a photograph and details sent by the Haryana Police earlier on Thursday.

GRP sources said the Haryana Police had alerted the Howrah GRP that the suspect was on his way to Kolkata from Panipat after allegedly raping and killing a minor girl, following this the GRP started looking out for him and also kept a watch on him at the railway station.

Sources said the GRP received further information that the suspect had boarded the train without a ticket and later he paid a fine and booked a ticket to Howrah. He was arrested as soon as the train reached Howrah railway station, said GRP sources. A Haryana Police team soon arrived in Howrah and took custody of the man.