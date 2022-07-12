scorecardresearch
Monday, July 11, 2022

Suspect did recce of area around CM’s home: Police

The arrested suspect, Hafizul Mollah, gave chocolates and cold drinks to children in the area to get information about the CM’s house, police claimed.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 12, 2022 4:18:41 am
Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

A man who allegedly sneaked into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence recently had done recce of the area several times before entering, police claimed in Alipore court on Monday. The arrested suspect, Hafizul Mollah, gave chocolates and cold drinks to children in the area to get information about the CM’s house, police claimed. He had also made several calls to numbers in Bihar, Jharkhand and Bangladesh, police informed the court.

