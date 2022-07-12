Suspect did recce of area around CM’s home: Police

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
July 12, 2022 4:18:41 am
A man who allegedly sneaked into Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence recently had done recce of the area several times before entering, police claimed in Alipore court on Monday. The arrested suspect, Hafizul Mollah, gave chocolates and cold drinks to children in the area to get information about the CM’s house, police claimed. He had also made several calls to numbers in Bihar, Jharkhand and Bangladesh, police informed the court.
