Susmita gets invitation for Finland meet,but uncertainty looms large

If everything goes to plan,Susmita Sinha Roy will be seen in action in the Finland Indoor Open meet. The Bengal heptathlete has received invitation for this March 7 to 9 event but is not sure whether she can make the trip. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has organised a training programme for the meet from March 2 to 4. The participants have to report at Kourtean on February 28.

Susmitas coach Kuntal Roy,however,has kept his fingers crossed. Its a great opportunity for any Indian athlete to compete with the worlds best. But we dont know if we can arrange the money for the trip.

Susmita wont get the appearance fee as her present world ranking is below 40,which makes the matter all the more difficult, Roy told The Indian Express.

According to Roy,it would take about Rs 2.5 lakh for the two to make the trip. With no sponsor on the scene,it appears uncertain. A city-based hotel group had sponsored Susmita for the Beijing Olympics. It remains to be seen whether they extend a helping hand this time as well.

The coach and the athlete are hoping that the SAI (Eastern Region) will come forward with some financial assistance.

The newly-appointed regional director appears to be very supportive. We hope he will take the initiative. We are looking for his assistance, Roy said.

Meanwhile,Susmita will take part in the inter-Railway meet to be held in Pune from January 23.

