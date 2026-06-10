Another Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev quits, meets BJP’s Himanta Sarma

Earlier, senior Trinamool leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy gave up his Rajya Sabha membership. 

Written by: Ravik Bhattacharya
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 12:19 PM IST
TMC MP Sushmita Dev with police personnel on her arrival at Agartala airportTMC MP Sushmita Dev with police personnel on her arrival at Agartala airport. (Source: @AITCofficial/X via PTI Photo)
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In another blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, senior leader Sushmita Dev resigned as the party’s Rajya Sabha MP today. In a letter to Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan, Sushmita Dev has requested that her resignation be accepted with immediate effect. Earlier, senior Trinamool leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy gave up his Rajya Sabha membership. 

A prominent leader from Assam, Sushmita Dev met the northeastern state’s Chief Minister and BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma, sparking speculation about her next move. 

The development comes amid a massive meltdown within the Trinamool Congress, which suffered a crushing defeat in the recently held West Bengal Assembly election. Barely a month after losing power in Bengal, Trinamool has started unravelling. Earlier, 60 of its 80 MLAs rebelled against Mamata Banerjee’s choice of Sovandeb Chatterjee as the Leader of the Opposition. Shortly after, a rebel faction claimed that 20 out of the party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs want to side with the NDA. And now, two Trinamool Rajya Sabha MPs have resigned. 

Sushmita Dev joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021. Earlier, she was with the Congress and served as an MLA in Assam and as a Lok Sabha MP. The daughter of late Santosh Mohan Dev, senior Congress leader and a former Union Minister, Sushmita Dev is known to be a feisty leader in Assam. 

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Ravik Bhattacharya
Ravik Bhattacharya
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Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas. Experience & Authority Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata. Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects. Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010. Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting. Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University. Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More

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