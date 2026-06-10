Another Trinamool MP Sushmita Dev quits, meets BJP’s Himanta Sarma

In another blow to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, senior leader Sushmita Dev resigned as the party’s Rajya Sabha MP today. In a letter to Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman CP Radhakrishnan, Sushmita Dev has requested that her resignation be accepted with immediate effect. Earlier, senior Trinamool leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy gave up his Rajya Sabha membership.

A prominent leader from Assam, Sushmita Dev met the northeastern state’s Chief Minister and BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma, sparking speculation about her next move.

The development comes amid a massive meltdown within the Trinamool Congress, which suffered a crushing defeat in the recently held West Bengal Assembly election. Barely a month after losing power in Bengal, Trinamool has started unravelling. Earlier, 60 of its 80 MLAs rebelled against Mamata Banerjee’s choice of Sovandeb Chatterjee as the Leader of the Opposition. Shortly after, a rebel faction claimed that 20 out of the party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs want to side with the NDA. And now, two Trinamool Rajya Sabha MPs have resigned.