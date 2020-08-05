Sushant Singh case: Probe ordered after Bengali women face online abuse

Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo: PR Handout/File) Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo: PR Handout/File)

Kolkata Police has initiated an investigation after receiving a complaint over Bengali women being targeted on social media.

This comes after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others, accusing them of abetment of suicide. According to police, they were keeping an eye on related social media posts and actions would be taken against people as per law.

“On August 3, our cyber cell has received a complaint against a sexually explicit content in connection with the case and investigation has been initiated,” Joint Commissioner of Police Murlidhar Sharma told The Indian Express. A specific case has been lodged under sections 67/67A of Information Technology Act and sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 354D (stalking), 509 (whoever intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of Indian Penal Code. The State Woman Commission has also received similar complaints and has forwarded them to the Kolkata Police cyber cell, said sources.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Women Leena Gangopadhyay said, “The way Bengali women are being targeted is ridiculous and demeaning. We have received some complaints and have spoken to the cyber police. They are looking into the matter.”

Rajput’s death has triggered many debates in India. As the controversy over his death got murkier, several people on social media have targeted Bengali women and indulged in name calling, including “gold diggers”. Following online abuse, many women, including Tollywood actors, took to their social media handles to condemn the derogatory remarks.

“We ‘Bengali Girls’ also run around — cook n conquer the world. Stop disgracing a community for your agendas. I’m sure you don’t know your Maach-Masala-Mishti well,” actor-turned-politician TMC MP Nusrat Jahan wrote on her official Twitter handle.

“I do not support any1 against law & humanity… I am sure the Administration is doing their job, and the real story shall come out soon… but I definitely do not support anything or any1 causing disgrace to our culture.. #Proudtobebengali,” she added.

Some trolls also described Bengali women’s as “witches who perform black magic”. Responding to such comments, BJP’s mahila morcha president and famous fashion designer Agnimitra Paul said, “While calling Bengali women witches remember kirtibas’s Ramayan before Ram fought Ravan in Ramayana whom did he worship, it’s Devi Durga.. Rest is Epic… We have always been devis… May it be beauty or in brain… If somebody has done something wrong punish him or her as an individual by the jurisdiction of law… But if you will try to hit an entire community by virtue if it… That will be not just humorous but idiotic.”

