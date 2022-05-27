scorecardresearch
Friday, May 27, 2022
Survey Vessel built by GRSE for Navy launched

"This is the second vessel in a series of four such ships being built by GRSE for the Indian Navy and to be launched in less than six months," said GRSE officials.


May 27, 2022 5:29:42 am
The first ship, INS Sandhayak, was launched in Kolkata on December 5 last year, they said.

A Survey Vessel (large) built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd was launched by Sarbani Dasgupta, wife of Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, on Thursday.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

“This is the second vessel in a series of four such ships being built by GRSE for the Indian Navy and to be launched in less than six months,” said GRSE officials.

The first ship, INS Sandhayak, was launched in Kolkata on December 5 last year, they said.

“The latest series of Survey Vessels (large) is far more advanced compared to the earlier series of survey ships in the Indian Navy’s fleet,” said officials.

“These modern, indigenously developed 110-metre-long and 16-metre-wide ships have a displacement of nearly 3,400 tonnes and can attain a top speed of 18 knots with an endurance of 6,500 nautical miles,” they said.

Vice Admiral Kiran Deshmukh, Controller of Warship Production & Acquisition, Vice Admiral Adhir Arora, Chief Hydrographer, Cmde P R Hari IN (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director (Officiating) GRSE, RK Dash, director (finance), GRSE, and senior officials of GRSE, L&T and the Indian Armed Forces also attended the event. ENS

