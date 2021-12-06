Survey ship unveiled to boost maritime research, mapping

To boost India’s maritime capabilities in mapping and research, the first in the series of four survey vessel was launched in Kolkata on Sunday.

Named Sandhayak, the vessel is was built under the Survey Vessel (Large) project for the Navy by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE).

Ministry of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said, “Launch of Survey Vessel (Large) ‘Sandhayak’ today reinforces our commitment for indigenous shipbuilding as part of our Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make in India’, and thrust to the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India). The vessel will have over 80% indigenous content by cost and this will also ensure that large scale defence production is executed by Indian manufacturing units, thereby generating employment and expertise within our country.”

He congratulated GRSE for achieving “a historic milestone for delivering the 100th warship”.

The vessel was launched by Ajay Bhatt’s wife, Pushpa, who was the chief guest at the ceremony.

The vessel is capable of a full scale coastal and deep-water hydrographic survey of port and harbor approaches, and navigational channels and routes. It can also undertake the survey of maritime limits and collect of oceanographic and geographical data for defence applications.

It is propelled by two marine diesel engines combined with fixed pitch propellers, and fitted with bow and stern thrusters enabling it to manoeuvre at a low speed during surveys.