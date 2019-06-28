Surprised to see the ruling party is yet to send its delegation: Aparna Sen in Bhatpara

A team of city-based intellectuals led by actor-director Aparna Sen on Thursday visited Bhatpara and Kankinara in North 24 Parganas, which has been the scene of violence since May 19, and interacted with the affected families.

They also submitted a deputation to Commissioner of Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, Manoj Verma and held both BJP and TMC responsible for instigating violence in the area.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Verma at Bhatpara Police Station, Sen said they would also meet CM Mamata Banerjee and Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi later and submit their report.

“We interacted with the people whose houses were ransacked and met with families of those who were killed in the violence. People belonging to both Hindu and Muslim communities do not want to see violence and are not blaming each other. They are blaming BJP and TMC for creating trouble here. We have learnt that a political turf war is going on here, in which the common men are being targeted. We have submitted a deputation to the CP and will further submit our report to the CM and the Governor,” said the actor-director.

The team, including Sen, actor Kaushik Sen and theatre personality Chandan Sen, met the residents of Bhatpara and Kankinara. They walked from Kankinara to Bhatpara to gather the first-hand account of violence in the last one month.

Sen also said the political fight between BJP and TMC have turned into a communal violence. “People here want to live in peace and go back to their normal life. This area had never witnessed this kind of violence before,” she added.

The national-award winning director said the administration should have stepped in much earlier. “I am surprised to see that the ruling party is yet to send its delegation here. They must have come earlier… However there is a ray of hope after the appointment of Manoj Verma as the Barrackpore CP as he has taken steps to restore peace in the area,” she said.

Actor Kaushik Sen said, “It is clear that people are suffering because of a political fight between BJP and TMC. They have suffered a lot and they need time to overcome the situation. We will come again if a meeting is organised between people of two communities. We will be happy to work in the restoration of peace here.”