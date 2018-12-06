Surprised government is allowing BJP’s rath yatras to happen: CPM MP

CPM MP Mohammad Salim on Wednesday criticised the TMC government for “allowing” BJP to take out ‘rath yatras’ in the state.

Addressing a news conference, Salim said that the erstwhile Left Front government had prevented the saffron party from doing the same.

“It is unfortunate that the BJP will take out such rallies in Bengal. What is surprising is that the present state government is allowing it to happen. The Left Front government previously did not allow it here. Tomorrow, all Left Parties will take out rallies across the state to protect the democracy and secular fabric of the country. This will be done in every district of the state,” the CPM leader said.

The CPM leader said Left workers will also demand an end to the “fascist” attack on every institution across India by BJP.

In Kolkata, a big anti-communalism rally will be taken out from Mahajati Sadan to Esplanade Thursday, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.