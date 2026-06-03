Termite-infested cash and firearm found inside Surendranath College room: Day later, TMC leader booked

A police official alleged that the accused had forcefully locked the union room and certain other rooms on the ground floor of Surendranath College in Kolkata and were using those for their own purposes.

A day after two suitcases packed with bundles of termite-infested cash and a firearm were allegedly recovered from an almirah inside the union room of Surendranath College in Kolkata, the police on Wednesday booked Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Debashish Banerjee and another person in connection with the case.

According to the police, at about 4.30 pm on Tuesday, when the college authorities opened a room on the ground floor by breaking the padlock, they found two suitcases packed with soiled and damaged Indian currency notes of Rs 100 and Rs 500 denominations.

The notes were found inside a storeroom in the backyard of Surendranath College on Tuesday when the staff, in the presence of the principals of Surendranath Day and Evening College, were cleaning the rooms ahead of the monsoon. On Tuesday night, the college authorities also found a country-made single-shooter firearm.