Termite-infested cash and firearm found inside Surendranath College room: Day later, TMC leader booked

The suitcases and the cash were found on Tuesday evening when Surendranath College staff were cleaning the rooms ahead of the monsoon.

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataJun 3, 2026 04:38 PM IST
Surendranath College cash foundA police official alleged that the accused had forcefully locked the union room and certain other rooms on the ground floor of Surendranath College in Kolkata and were using those for their own purposes.
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A day after two suitcases packed with bundles of termite-infested cash and a firearm were allegedly recovered from an almirah inside the union room of Surendranath College in Kolkata, the police on Wednesday booked Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Debashish Banerjee and another person in connection with the case.

According to the police, at about 4.30 pm on Tuesday, when the college authorities opened a room on the ground floor by breaking the padlock, they found two suitcases packed with soiled and damaged Indian currency notes of Rs 100 and Rs 500 denominations.

The notes were found inside a storeroom in the backyard of Surendranath College on Tuesday when the staff, in the presence of the principals of Surendranath Day and Evening College, were cleaning the rooms ahead of the monsoon. On Tuesday night, the college authorities also found a country-made single-shooter firearm.

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A case was lodged at Muchipara police station under sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 329(4) (house trespass), 324(5) (mischief by injuring or maiming animals or property), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and sections of the Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

“The accused, Debasish Banerjee, being the ex-governing body member and Paritosh Dutta, vendor of Surendranath College, entered into a criminal conspiracy and pursuant to that, they forcefully locked certain rooms on the ground floor and a union room of Surendranath College and used those for their own purposes,” a senior police official said. The authorities alleged that the accused used to threaten them when they demanded the keys to the rooms.

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Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
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Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

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