Supriyo, Sougata slam MP Sircar for ‘rotten’ remark against Trinamool

A day after Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led party, saying a section of it was “completely rotten”, West Bengal tourism minister Babul Supriyo and party’s Lok Sabha MP Sougata Roy on Tuesday took on Sircar, with Roy saying that he was free to leave the party.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata, Supriyo said, “Sircar is a senior person and he understands a lot of things. He should be aware of the actions our party has taken following the recent developments (arrest of party leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal). If he is deliberately making loose comments to put the party in a spot then there is no difference between BJP’s Dilip Ghosh and an educated person like him.”

Sircar had said on Monday that “a section of the TMC was completely rotten” and that the party could not fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with such elements. Referring to the cash recovered from the apartments of Arpita Mukherjee, an associate of now arrested ex-minister Partha Chatterjee, Sircar, a former bureaucrat, had said, “I never encountered such a situation even when I was an IAS officer. My family asked me to quit politics. My friends called me up to ask how much I got. It was a very embarrassing moment for me.”

Also, MP Roy said, “The TMC does not need a selfish person like him who is targeting the party in the time of a crisis. He should stop attaching too much importance to his views, and our party must immediately initiate disciplinary action against him. If he is so embarrassed by the recent developments, then why is he still holding his post? He should immediately resign as Rajya Sabha MP.”