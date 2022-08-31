scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Supriyo, Sougata slam MP Sircar for ‘rotten’ remark against Trinamool

Sircar had said on Monday that “a section of the TMC was completely rotten” and that the party could not fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with such elements.

West Bengal Minister of Tourism and Information Technology & Electronics Babul Supriyo speaks during an interactive session on 'Development of Tourism in the state of West Bengal', in Kolkata, Aug 30, 2022. (PTI)

A day after Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led party, saying a section of it was “completely rotten”, West Bengal tourism minister Babul Supriyo and party’s Lok Sabha MP Sougata Roy on Tuesday took on Sircar, with Roy saying that he was free to leave the party.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata, Supriyo said, “Sircar is a senior person and he understands a lot of things. He should be aware of the actions our party has taken following the recent developments (arrest of party leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal). If he is deliberately making loose comments to put the party in a spot then there is no difference between BJP’s Dilip Ghosh and an educated person like him.”

Sircar had said on Monday that “a section of the TMC was completely rotten” and that the party could not fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with such elements. Referring to the cash recovered from the apartments of Arpita Mukherjee, an associate of now arrested ex-minister Partha Chatterjee, Sircar, a former bureaucrat, had said, “I never encountered such a situation even when I was an IAS officer. My family asked me to quit politics. My friends called me up to ask how much I got. It was a very embarrassing moment for me.”

More from Kolkata

Also, MP Roy said, “The TMC does not need a selfish person like him who is targeting the party in the time of a crisis. He should stop attaching too much importance to his views, and our party must immediately initiate disciplinary action against him. If he is so embarrassed by the recent developments, then why is he still holding his post? He should immediately resign as Rajya Sabha MP.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 02:03:25 am
Next Story

Jamia Masjid hails SC order, Vishwa Sanatan Parishad targets Karnataka

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement