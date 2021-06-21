Supply ‘still short’, Bengal halts its plan to ramp up vaccination campaign

The state now has 23,016 active cases, while 14,41,343 people have recovered from the disease to date.

The West Bengal government on Sunday said that it will not kickstart its universal vaccination campaign against Covid-19 from Monday, citing a shortage of vaccine supply.

“There is still a shortage of vaccines. We are giving priority to specially identified groups. The ongoing vaccination process will continue for now. We had outlined the priority group, and they will be our first target to cover… We will take stock of the supply of vaccines to decide on the future course of action. As of now, there is no change in policy from tomorrow. We will, however, increase the quantity of vaccination daily as per the supply we receive,” said a health official.

Those in the “priority group” are health workers’ families, bus conductors, drivers, hawkers and others.

Till Sunday, at least 1.90 crore people in the state have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Cowin dashboard. Out of them, 42,74,276 people have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the number of new Covid cases continued to show a steady decline. In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 2,184 new cases taking the total number of Covid cases to 14,81,707. At least 53 Covid infected people died in the last 24 hours, out of which nine were from North 24 Parganas and seven each from Nadia, Kolkata, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly. The test-positivity rate on Sunday was 4.12 per cent.

The state now has 23,016 active cases, while 14,41,343 people have recovered from the disease to date.