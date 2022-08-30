Sunil Bansal in state, BJP’s 3-day training camp begins

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national general secretary Sunil Bansal, who was recently made the co in-charge of party’s affairs in West Bengal, on Monday kick-started the three-day training camp of party at Vedic Village in North 24 Parganas district.

The camp is being organised to introduce Bansal to the state BJP leadership and prepare strategy for the next year’s panchayat elections in the state and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The camp will focus on expanding the party’s reach in the state, strengthening the organisation, overcoming electoral setbacks since the 2021 Assembly polls and sharpening attacks against the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.

Sources in the BJP said the party is likely to adopt an aggressive campaign against the ruling dispensation under the guidance of Bansal.

“All party MPs and MLAs from Bengal will attend the training camp. Besides, our organisational district presidents, morcha presidents and state office-bearers will participate. This is primarily being done to make ourselves familiar with Sunil Bansal ji who has been made the co in-charge of the party for West Bengal. Once the ice-breaking session is held, we will focus on preparing strategies for panchayat polls and Lok Sabha polls,” said a senior leader of the party.

Bansal was recently relieved from his duties as the party’s Uttar Pradesh general secretary (organisation) and appointed as a national general secretary. He took over the charge for party’s affairs in West Bengal from Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Sources said the party is planning to turn its march to Nabanna (state secretariat) on September 13 into a huge success which would be the first major party programme to be held under the leadership of Bansal.

Advertisement

“He (Bansal) has come to guide us and help us grow. Over 300 leaders will attend the camp. Vedic Village is an ideal venue to accommodate so many people in one place. This will be a disciplined party camp where important discussions will be held,” said Rahul Sinha, a senior BJP leader.