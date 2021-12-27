scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 27, 2021
MUST READ

Sundarbans: Tiger strays into village, triggers panic; 1 injured

🔴 A man, identified as Motaleb Molla, was injured on Sunday morning while he and other villagers were leading a forest team to a place where the fully-grown tiger was supposed to be hiding, said a forest official.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
December 27, 2021 5:56:13 am
Royal Bengal tiger, tiger ambush, Sundarbans, Sundarbans new, Sunderbans, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsForest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick told reporters that a full-grown Royal Bengal tiger was first sighted by villagers inside the thick bushes near a river on Friday.

The presence of a tiger in a Sundarbans village created panic among villagers with forest officials setting up cages to trap the big cat. Officials said villagers had spotted the tiger in Kultali village in South 24 Parganas in the last four days.

A man, identified as Motaleb Molla, was injured on Sunday morning while he and other villagers were leading a forest team to a place where the fully-grown tiger was supposed to be hiding, said a forest official. It is not clear if he was attacked by the tiger or injured in the commotion.

Forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick told reporters that a full-grown Royal Bengal tiger was first sighted by villagers inside the thick bushes near a river on Friday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“We have fenced off the entire area on the side of river Piyali separating the bushes from human habitation and putting up cages with goats inside them as baits. We would advise the villagers to have patience and not rush to the spot. We are hopeful of trapping the tiger soon”, the minister said.

The tiger was first spotted by Champa Naskar, a fisherman at Sheikhpara area in the village.

More from Kolkata

Villagers showed pugmarks of a tiger to the team and said they had heard its roars from the banks of a river.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement