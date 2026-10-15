‘It’s tougher than when I was pushed into Bangladesh… Now, no one comes’: A year later, Sunali Khatun’s struggles

Sunali Khatun, 26, and her husband are struggling to provide for their three children. But, having been deported and then brought back from Bangladesh after a long struggle, they are afraid to return to Delhi for work.

Sunali had been doing odd jobs in the Capital for over a decade when she and Danish were rounded up along with others as “illegal” immigrants in the middle of 2025. Sunali was in an advanced stage of pregnancy at the time. They were “pushed” into Bangladesh on June 26, 2025.

Following the Supreme Court’s intervention, Sunali was brought back to Bengal with her son on December 5, 2025. Danish was stuck across the border for another seven months.

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“We had a life in the Capital, but now, we are penniless,” Sunali says, sitting at her parents’ house in Paikar, a village in Birbhum district, some 262 km from Kolkata.

Recounting her time in Bangladesh, she says: “In my pregnant condition, I had to spend time in jail. The food was not good… I prayed every day that I don’t have my delivery — someone told me that would make the child a Bangladeshi citizen,” says Sunali, sitting in her 42-sqft room made of mud and plastic sheets, holding her baby, who is now nine months old, as her two elder children play nearby. The daughter, 8, is running a fever.

When Sunali finally had her child, at Rampurhat Medical College and Hospital on January 5, 2026, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee visited her and named her baby boy ‘Apon (Ours)’.

But since then, the stream of political visitors has dried up, Sunali says.

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“It’s tougher than when I was in Bangladesh. Now, it’s a question of day-to-day existence… Now, no one comes.”

Surviving on Rs 300 a day

Sunali says she made around Rs 5,000 a month working as a domestic help in Delhi. Danish worked as a rag picker and made roughly Rs 500 daily. Together, they earned around Rs 20,000 and, after paying Rs 2,000 as room rent, managed to even save some money.

While Sunali is not working anymore, Danish has been doing odd jobs, such as a helper at construction sites in the village, earning at most Rs 300 a day. “Do you think we can survive on Rs 300?… That’s too little for even two full meals for the family,” says Sunali, adding that her two elder children attend a local government primary school.

Another challenge is getting their documents in order, a priority since the Bangladesh scare.

While Sunali and Danish have Aadhaar cards, bearing residential addresses in West Bengal, neither made it to the electoral roll after the Special Intensive Revision. Sunali’s parents, however, are in the roll and voted in the Assembly elections.

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Sunali says, “I lost my birth certificate in Delhi, and neither of us ever had a voter card. We would come here to Birbhum once every few years. Now I am trying to get the documents again, including a voter card.” According to her, police also seized their ration cards.

For now, a birth certificate for Apon is proving difficult because Danish’s Aadhaar card does not carry his full name. “We have applied to correct this. Then, we will get Apon’s birth certificate,” Sunali says.

Speaking to The Indian Express over a phone call, Birbhum District Magistrate Dhaval Jain says, “When they were brought back home, contact numbers of our officials were shared. They should apply for ration cards, etc. We will help as per procedure.”

A social worker, who is helping the family, Mofizul Islam, says Sunali and Danish have got bank accounts and PAN cards, and their Aadhaar cards have been linked to their phone numbers. “But the real struggle has started. They are a poor family, and her husband is desperately looking for a job.”

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Govt schemes

Sunali and family now live with her parents. Her father Bhodu Sheikh says they applied for a house under the PM Awas Yojana but haven’t heard back yet.

Sunali says that among the promises made to her after she came back was a “pucca home” for the family. “But nothing has happened.”

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam says the party continues to help the family in whatever way it can.

Basudeb Chakraborty, advocate for Sunali’s family, says that on one count at least, Sunali and family can rest easy. “The Centre’s plea challenging the order directing the family’s return from Bangladesh has become infructuous… Nothing is pending in any court regarding their deportation.”

However, says Asif Faruk, Bengal state general secretary of Parijayi Sramik Aikya Manch, the matter should not end there. “Who will take responsibility for vulnerable families like Sunali’s, caught between the impacts of the Centre’s policies and the state’s inaction?”