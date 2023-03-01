Sukanta meets injured BJP workers, issues warning to Trinamool

BENGAL BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Tuesday met the BJP workers in Cooch Behar district’s Dinhata who were injured in a clash with TMC workers following an attack on the convoy of Union Minister Nisith Pramanik recently.

Targeting the ruling party for “orchestrating” the attack on his party workers and Pramanik, the BJP MP from Balurghat issued a strong warning to TMC leaders by quoting physicist and mathematician Sir Isaac Newton’s third law of motion.

Referring to TMC leader Udayan Guha’s call to gherao Pramanik’s residence, Majumdar said, “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. Either he [Guha] has not read Newton’s third law or has forgotten it. It seems that we have to remind him of that. There is still time… to mend your ways. If you fail to do so, we will ensure that the culprits are brought to book.”

The state BJP president was accompanied by Pramanik during his visit to Dinhata, Bamanhata and Sahebganj areas of the district.

Majumdar also hit out at the state police for “turning into a cadre of the ruling party.” “Just like our party has seven morchas, the TMC has a morcha named the police. They have no guts to take action against corrupt TMC leaders but gets proactive to take steps against our innocent party workers. The police officers should sit inside TMC party offices. They have forgotten the Constitution. Instead of taking action against the real culprits, the police have booked our workers.”

The police in Cooch Behar district initiated a suo motu case against 28 local BJP leaders and workers under Arms Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 307 (attempt to murder), for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The FIR mentioned names of local BJP leaders such as Ajay Roy, Arpita Narayan, Biraj Basu, Deepa Chakraborty, Tapan Barman and others. The police have arrested 21 persons in connection with Saturday’s incident.

On Saturday, Pramanik’s convoy was attacked, allegedly by TMC workers, in Dinhata. Window panes of Pramanik’s vehicle were damaged even as he escaped unhurt.

Following the incident, Bose criticised the TMC government, terming the attack on Pramanik’s convoy “deplorable” and asserting that he will not be a “mute witness” to the deterioration of law and order in the state. He also sought an immediate action taken report from the law enforcement authorities over the incident.

In response to Bose’s hard-hitting statement, the TMC’s organ, Jago Bangla, in an editorial on Monday, called the former a “BJP cadre”, alleging that he was following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Jagdeep Dhankhar.