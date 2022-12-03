Sukanta Majumdar: Don’t be surprised if Lok Sabha and Bengal polls held simultaneously

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that it will not be surprising if the Lok Sabha elections and the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha polls are held together in 2024.

Addressing a public meeting in Barrackpore where the BJP took out a march alleging “deteriorating law and order condition” in the state, Majumdar said, “This time the game will not be one-sided. Nearly 300 Trinamool leaders are in jail in post-poll violence cases. No one can get away with hooliganism.”

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, “She now understands what the BJP is all about. The PM approved 11 lakh houses but the Trinamool is sitting here to steal. We will catch the thieves one by one .”

TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “(BJP leaders) Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari have been making such claims. Sukanta is following in their footsteps. They brought all big names to Bengal but nothing helped. Now they are counting on the central agencies. Mamata Banerjee’s government is for the people and we are backed by people.”