Sukanta, 30 BJP workers detained during protest

The Kolkata Police on Saturday detained BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and thirty party workers for holding a protest over the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam at Hazra Crossing, near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence.

As soon as BJP workers led by Majumdar gathered there, police swung into action and detained them, claiming the BJP did not have permission to stage the protest. A scuffle broke out between police and BJP workers, who accused police of manhandling Majumdar.

Police took the detainees to its central lock-up in Lalbazar (the Kolkata Police headquarters). However, later, they were released.

“We were protesting peacefully and in a democratic manner, but police detained me at the protest site and brought me to Lalbazar. This is very unfortunate that the main Opposition party in the state cannot hold protests. Police have turned into cadre. They do not have the courage to arrest corrupted TMC leaders but have the audacity to arrest our workers and even provoke them,” said Majumdar after his release.