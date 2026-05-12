Bengal municipal job scam: ED alleges former minister Sujit Bose laundered money via shell companies, eateries

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday sought 10-day custody of former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose, alleging a massive money-laundering operation where illegal funds from the municipal recruitment scam were “channelled” through personal bank accounts and closed business establishments.
Bose, the former Bidhannagar MLA who lost his seat to BJP’s Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee in the Assembly elections, was arrested late Monday night after over 10 hours of interrogation at the CGO Complex.
The ED argued Bose’s business ventures, including a Chinese restaurant and the popular ‘Bengal Dhaba’ recorded sales worth Rs 1.11 crore during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, a period when the establishments were officially shut and staff had left. It alleged that approximately Rs 2.2 crore was moved into Bose’s personal account while the dhaba was non-operational.
Investigators claimed that these “mysterious” transactions, involving shell companies such as Swabhumi Projects Private Limited, were used to launder bribe money into land investments and other assets.
The agency cited digital data recovered from middleman Ayan Sil, whose firm, ABS Infozon Pvt Ltd, allegedly controlled the entire recruitment process, from printing question papers to evaluating OMR sheets.
The agency also alleged that while serving as the vice-chairman of South Dum Dum municipality (2010–2021), Bose recommended approximately 150 candidates for jobs in exchange for financial benefits. These posts included labourers, sweepers, clerks, and ambulance attendants.
Arguing for custody, the ED counsel noted that Bose had skipped three previous summonses and moved the High Court to stall the probe.
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“As an influential figure, he is likely to tamper with evidence or alert other co-conspirators if released. He has been non-cooperative and is providing inaccurate answers regarding the source of deposits found in his family’s accounts,” the ED stated.
Bose’s legal team countered the arrest, questioning why the agency was acting now on documents from 2022–23 and noting that his name did not appear in the CBI’s initial chargesheet.
Political context
The arrest comes just a day after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari held his first Cabinet meeting following the BJP’s victory in the state. Adhikari vowed that the new administration would prioritise “weeding out corruption,” specifically targeting the recruitment scams that have plagued Bengal’s municipalities for years.
The probe into the municipal scam, estimated to involve over Rs 200 crore in bribes across 60 municipalities, continues to widen, with TMC leader Rathin Ghosh also under the scanner.
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The West Bengal municipal recruitment scam involves allegations of a massive “cash-for-jobs” racket across over 60 civic bodies, including South Dum Dum, Kamarhati, and Titagarh. The investigation by the ED and CBI suggests that approximately 1,800 illegal appointments, ranging from clerks and drivers to sweepers and pump operators, were made in exchange for bribes.
The scandal emerged from the larger investigation into teacher recruitment in West Bengal. Investigators claim that the same illegal channels used in the education sector were also exploited to misappropriate funds during municipal hiring.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More