Bengal municipal job scam: ED alleges former minister Sujit Bose laundered money via shell companies, eateries

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Tuesday sought 10-day custody of former West Bengal minister Sujit Bose, alleging a massive money-laundering operation where illegal funds from the municipal recruitment scam were “channelled” through personal bank accounts and closed business establishments.

Bose, the former Bidhannagar MLA who lost his seat to BJP’s Dr Sharadwat Mukherjee in the Assembly elections, was arrested late Monday night after over 10 hours of interrogation at the CGO Complex.

The ED argued Bose’s business ventures, including a Chinese restaurant and the popular ‘Bengal Dhaba’ recorded sales worth Rs 1.11 crore during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, a period when the establishments were officially shut and staff had left. It alleged that approximately Rs 2.2 crore was moved into Bose’s personal account while the dhaba was non-operational.