Sujapur violence: CID takes over probe, 7 arrested

West Bengal CID on Thursday took over the investigation into the violence at Sujapur in Malda district during the 24-hour nationwide bandh on Wednesday, said sources.

According to police sources, seven persons have been arrested so far and raids are being conducted to identify more people in this connection.

Hundreds of people had allegedly attacked police with bricks, ransacked buses and police vehicles to enforce the strike Wednesday, a senior CID official said.

“We will investigate into the violence in Malda’s Sujapur yesterday. We have sought details from the concerned police stations and district police,” the official said, adding the investigating officials are trying to identify the miscreants through video footage of the arson and vandalism that have been circulated.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against the policemen, who were purportedly seen vandalizing cars near Sujapur bus stand in a video footage that went on viral on social media.

Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said the police are a disciplined force. “If the video footage is found to be genuine, action will be taken.”

Both the CPI(M) and Congress condemned the act of the policemen and demanded an independent inquiry.

