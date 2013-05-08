Sudipta Sen’s Merc with VIP number seized

POLICE on Tuesday seized a Mercedes Benz car owned by Saradha Group CMD Sudipta Sen. The car was seized from the residence of a friend of Sens son at Deshapriya Park in south Kolkata. Sens son Subhojit is absconding. The police did not disclose the identity of Subhojits friend.

The car added to a fleet of 40-plus vehicles belonging to the chit fund company already seized from different parts of the city. It included a number of luxury cars,Tata Sumos,ambulances,motorcycles,which were used for transporting money from the districts.

The Mercedes Benz has a Haryana registration number. An official of Haryanas transport department said that the vehicle with the number,HR10 J-3434,was registered in Sonepat district. Its a VIP number granted against extra payment,added the official.

According to sources in the police,the vehicle was being used by Subhojit. However,Sen had decided to sell the car after his company went bust,said investigators. Sen is learnt to have told his interrogators about the vehicle.

Subhojit was made the director of at least 30 companies through which Sen started entering the equity market,said police officials.

The police have traced 200 immovable properties owned by Sen and their total valuation is pegged at around Rs 12 crore,added the official.

The police on Tuesday yet again interrogated Debabrata Sarkar,a senior functionary of a football club. Debika Dasgupta,another director of the company,has been summoned to the Bidhannagar police commissionerate. The police on Tuesday also interrogated Sajjan Agawal. Sen had mentioned about the connection between Agarwal and Sarkar in his letter to the CBI. Agarwal allegedly fixed income tax issues of Saradha Group,Sen has stated in the letter. Sen has mentioned that Agarwal was introduced to him by Sarkar,and that Sen had paid huge amount of money to Agarwal.

Chit fund agent kills self,FIR against owner

An agent of a chit fund company,Self Trust Enterprise Limited,died after consuming pesticide,in Basirhat in North 24-Parganas on Tuesday. Mrinal Kanti Mondal,38,was under severe pressure from depositors from whom he had collected Rs 30 lakh in the past two years. Police have lodged an FIR against the owner of the firm,Santa Prasad Goldar,who is absconding.

