Sudip calls LS Speaker, seeks disqualification of two rebel TMC MPs

A day after Trinamool Congress said that it has sent a petition seeking disqualification of two of its Lok Sabha members – Sunil Kumar Mondal and Sisir Adhikari – after they joined the BJP, TMC Parliamentary Party leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Thursday spoke to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over the phone and requested him to look into the petition.

“I had made a request to the Speaker in January this year seeking disqualification of our MP Sunil Mondal from Lok Sabha for defecting to the BJP. I made a similar request against Sisir Adhikari who also joined the BJP later. But no action has been taken in this regard. I told the Speaker to take immediate steps to disqualify them from the lower house of Parliament. He has assured me that he will look into the matter,” Bandyopadhyay told mediapersons in Kolkata on Thursday.

Mondal had won from Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 general Elections, while Sisir Adhikari from Kanthi. Both joined the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections in the state but did not resign from the Lok Sabha.

Sisir Adhikari is the father of Suvendu Adhikari, who left the TMC to join the BJP, and is now the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly.

Bandopadhyay said he had written to the Speaker on May 17 seeking “disqualification of Sisir Kumar Adhikari as a member of the Lok Sabha, as per Rule 6 of the Members of Lok Sabha (disqualification on grounds of defection) Rules, 1985.”

Bandopadhyay said that he had also sent a reminder to the Speaker on May 12 about his earlier petition sent in January seeking Mondals disqualification under anti-defection rules.

Meanwhile, Mondal refused to speak on the issue. “I am not well right now… There is a pandemic situation going on. I will speak on this issue later,” he said.