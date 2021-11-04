scorecardresearch
Ailing Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee dies

By: PTI | Kolkata |
Updated: November 4, 2021 10:57:21 pm
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress, Subrata Mukherjee, PM Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi west bengal, west bengal bjp, indian express, kolkata newsVeteran TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee died after prolonged illness at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Mukherjee, who was the state panchayat minister, was 75.

The chief minister visited the SSKM Hospital and announced that he passed away late this evening.

CM Mamata Banerjee at the SSKM hospital. (Express photo)

“I still can’t believe he is no longer with us. He was such a dedicated party leader. It is a personal loss for me,” she said.

Mukherjee was shifted to the ICU of the hospital last week after he complained of severe breathing problems, sources at the medical facility said.

