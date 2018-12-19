Submit video of meeting with BJP leaders: Calcutta HC to government on rath yatra plea

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to submit a video recording of its meeting with BJP leaders at city police headquarters held over the rath yatra.

Hearing a writ petition filed by the BJP, the single bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty asked state counsel Advocate General Kishore Dutta to submit on Wednesday the video recording of the meeting. The bench also asked BJP to propose three new dates for its rath yatra.

“After hearing our submission, the court has asked the state government to produce the video recording of the meeting which was held last week… The court will hear the matter again tomorrow,” said Brajesh Jha, counsellor appearing for the BJP.

The BJP had moved court on Monday after the government denied it permission to hold the yatras. After holding a meeting with the party leaders last week, the state government had on Saturday said, in a letter to BJP, it would not be able to grant permission to take out the rallies citing law and order concerns.

The party also submitted before the court that it wants to take out yatras from Cooch Behar, Sagar Island and Tarapith on December 22, 24 and 26 respectively.

State BJP vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar said, “The state government is trying its best to stop our rath yatras. However, we will hold such rallies after getting permission from court. We have full faith in judiciary and we will get justice.”

Slamming the BJP for moving court again, state Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee said, “If they had the support and strength, then they would have taken out the rallies. The state government cannot give permission to such rallies which are aimed at creating troubles in the state.”