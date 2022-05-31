Submit report on action taken by June 6: Governor to chief secretary

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
May 31, 2022 5:40:10 am
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday asked state chief secretary HK Dwivedi to apprise him by June 6 on the action taken over Trinamool Congress general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee’s comments against the judiciary regarding the Calcutta High Court ordering CBI probes in different cases.

“The Chief Secretary is to initiate all expected action and update by June 6 regarding publicly targeting of the judiciary by the Diamond Harbour MP (over judiciary entrusting investigation to CBI in cases, including the infamous SSC scam), that can neither be overlooked nor countenanced (sic),” said the Governor in a tweet.

Similar “orchestrated and synchronised” targeting of a sitting judge, then seized of the Nandigram election petition, was unleashed by the MP and others in September last year, he alleged. Unfortunately, the Chief Secretary failed to take appropriate action in this regard and will have to explain his failure to do so by June 6, the Governor added. The MP’s assertion that if someone wanted to take action against him for telling the truth, he would tell the truth 10,000 times is a reflection of a mindset not in sync with constitutional essence, he said.

In his communication to the Chief Secretary, which was uploaded along with a tweet, Dhankhar said that Abhishek Baneejee through his accusations “scandalises the judiciary, interferes with the due course of judicial process with scant respect for the rule of law”.
On Sunday, Dhankhar without naming Banerjee had said that he had “crossed the red line” by criticising the judiciary.

