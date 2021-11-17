West Bengal: Students return to schools after 20-month Covid-induced break, say ‘good to be back’

Almost two years after they were forced to close on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, schools across West Bengal were thrown open on Tuesday for students of classes 9 to 12. Classes for junior and middle schools will continue online.

Students looked elated to be back attending physical classes after twenty months. However, their excitement was dulled somewhat as they had to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 protocols. The school authorities made sure that campuses and classes were thoroughly sanitised before they welcomed the students back. Teachers and staff stood at the gates holding hand sanitisers and thermal guns to check the body temperatures of students as they trooped in.

“It felt good to be back in school again. We were made to wear masks all the time and there was no mingling among friends during breaks,” Ballari Bhattacharya, a class 11 student of St. Paul’s Boarding and Day School for Girls, said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sudhangsu Bhowmick, father of a class 11 student of the same school, said it was a good decision to reopen the schools.

“Although online classes are being held regularly, students tend to benefit a lot from physical classes. My daughter will sit for her board exams next year and it is essential that she attends physical classes now,” 53-year-old Bhowmick.

Meghna Ghosh, a class 10 student of Bidya Bharati Girls’ High School in Taratala, said a total of 3 classes were held today.

“We only had our practical classes today. Three classes, each of a duration of 30 minutes, were held. Our teachers ensured that we followed all Covid-19 norms,” she said. All educational institutions in the state had been closed since March 2020, post the onset of the pandemic.

Colleges and universities, too, reopened on Tuesday. According to the state education department, all universities opened with an average 85 per cent attendance, while colleges registered an average 78 per cent attendance. Schools fared comparatively lower on this count, recording an average 72 per cent attendance.

Sarbari Brahma, Principal, Griffins International School in Kharagpur, said, “Students of Classes 10 and 12 were given admit cards for their Term – I Board Examination. They were also made to practice on OMR sheets so that they get well accustomed to the new format before appearing for the examination.”