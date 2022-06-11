Students rejoice, say made the most of online classes

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Friday declared the Higher Secondary examination results with 272 students featuring on the top-10 merit list by overcoming all hurdles coming their way with sheer determination and dedication.

Adisha Debsarma, a student of Dinhata Soni Debi Jain High School, topped the examination securing 99.6 per cent. Debsharama is from Cooch Behar district. Her father is a primary school teacher and her mother is employed with the health department. In her conversation with the Indian Express on how the Covid-19 pandemic might have been a hurdle in her education, she said, “No, not really. I made most use of the online education, but if I had the chance to learn all that physically, I might have scored better. But, in the given situation, the school tried its best.”

Sayandip Samanta from West Midnapore secured the second position with 497 marks. Sayandip was a student of Jalchak Nateshwari Netaji Vidyayatan. Though he missed the top rank by only one mark, Sayandip did bag himself a glorious 99.4%.

This year, four students — Rohin Sen, Soham Das, Avik Das, and Parichaya Pari — are sharing the third position, each scoring 496 out of 500 (99.2%). Rohin and Parichaya are students of Patha Bhavan (Kolkata) and Jalchak Nateshwari Netaji Vidhyatan (West Midnapore), respectively.

Avik Das, a student of Katwa Kashiram Das Institution and son of a primary school headmaster and a homemaker from East Burdwan, said, “My preparation mostly involved self-study as the school remained closed for most of the time. Now, my result is out. I’d like to pursue the medical field.”

“The papers were moderately difficult this time. I mostly followed the textbooks and revised them several times,” said Soham Das of Hoogly Collegiate School.

Soham, whose father is a high school assistant teacher of geography and his mother a primary school teacher of Bengali, aims to pursue mechanical engineering at IIT Delhi.

Somnath Pal of Bankura, a student of Bankura Goenka Vidyatan, stood fifth in the examination. The son of an ailing father and his mother, a “bidi” factory worker, scored a magnificent 494 out of 500 (98.9%). “I want to become a teacher. My parents work very hard to continue my education. I am happy with the result,” said Pal.