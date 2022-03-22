Students, parents scuffle at Visva-Bharati University over offline tests

A scuffle broke out at Visva-Bharati University between a section of students and parents of their peers over holding of offline examinations.

Offline exams could not be held on Monday after a section of students protesting against the move entered into an altercation with the parents of some students who were willing to appear in the exams.

Officers from the Santiniketan police station entered the campus and brought the situation under control. They also requested the protesting students to lift their agitation, but to no avail.

Some students have been agitating on the campus since February 28 demanding reopening of hostels and holding online semester exams. The university had moved the court which had ordered it to reopen the hostels.