Students of Presidency, Jadavpur varsities allege attack by TMCP members

In picture, Presidency University (File photo) In picture, Presidency University (File photo)

Students of Presidency University and Jadavpur University were beaten up by alleged Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) members on Monday outside Surendranath College.

The students said they were distributing leaflets outside Surendranath College in north Kolkata when they came under the attack by alleged members of the TMCP, the student wing of the ruling Trinamool Congress. The TMCP, however, denied the allegations.

“We were distributing leaflets to students informing them about a convention which has been organised on August 31 to discuss issues like privatisation of the education sector and rampant corruption in the college admission process here. Suddenly, some TMCP members came out from the college and started beating us. Several of our students were injured and were taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital,” said Debarshi Chakraborty, a student of Jadavpur University.

“We were campaigning for our proposed convention and this attack was launched to disrupt our initiative. They used foul language and even chased female students,” said a student of Presidency University.

Following the incident, students of both these universities went to Muchipara Police Station and lodged a complaint against the TMCP members. “We are looking into the matter,” said a senior police officer.

Denying the allegations, a TMCP leader said, “These are baseless allegations which have been raised to malign our image a day before our foundation day programme.” TMC chief Mamata Banerjee will address the foundation rally on Tuesday near Gandhi Statue on Kolkata’s Mayo Road.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App