Students manhandle Supriyo: BJP, ABVP, SFI, JU students take out separate protest rallies

The BJP on Friday took out a rally to condemn the attack on Union minister Babul Supriyo at Jadavpur University (JU) and demanded the resignation of Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das. SFI supporters also took out a rally to protest against the vandalism of its union room in JU by ABVP members. Also, members of AVBP organised a sit-in in front of Gandhi Statue on Mayo Road and demanded the JU V-C’s resignation.

State BJP leaders Sayantan Basu and Raju Banerjee led the protest march from the state BJP headquarters to Esplanade in Central Kolkata. “Leftist mercenaries of JU should be beaten up black and blue. This attack that took place yesterday was a joint effort by CPM and TMC. The Vice Chancellor failed to control the situation, which could have led to the minister’s death. The V-C must resign from his post,” said Basu.

The SFI rally started from the JU campus and culminated at Gol Park. “We have hit the streets to condemn the way ABVP supporters vandalised our union room in JU,” said SFI state secretary Srijan Bhattacharya.

Later in the evening, students of JU took out a rally from their campus to Gol Park and back to the campus. They held banners and posters, which denounced the vandalism of the institute by ABVP members.

Meanwhile, JU Registrar Snehamanju Basu condemned both the incidents that took place on Thursday. She appealed to all sections of the community to “maintain peace and calm and restore normalcy in the campus”.

Students of Presidency University also took out a rally in College Street area to express solidarity with their counterparts in JU.