Students manhandle Supriyo at JU: 4 FIRs lodged over rioting, assault, unlawful assembly

Four FIRs have been lodged at Jadavpur police station since Thursday night after Union minister Babul Supriyo was heckled and manhandled by a section of students at Jadavpur University (JU). Following the incident, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members had ransacked the students’ union room.

Among the four FIRs, one was a suo motu case lodged by the police. The other three FIRs were registered by JU General Secretary of Arts Faculty Students Union (AFSU) Debraj Debnath, ABVP JU Convener Nityananda Mistry and fashion designer and BJP member Agnimitra Paul.

“We have received complaints, following which cases have been lodged. Probe is on,” said a top-level officer of Kolkata Police.

The Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change had claimed that he was assaulted by some JU students, while the students alleged that they had been attacked by ABVP members who also vandalised university property.

Following the incident, the police said they had lodged a suo motu case around 7.30 pm on Thursday against 180-190 members, supporters and followers of ABVP and BJP.

“Five people have been named in the FIR — Sandip Pandey, Somnath Banerjee, Mohan Rao, Dilip Kumar Chanda and Pawan Sharma. It has been alleged that they were equipped with lathi, bamboo and iron rod and formed an unlawful assembly in front of gate No. 4 of Jadavpur University,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express. Police said they had tried to pacify the situation and asked them to disperse. However, they allegedly did not pay heed to the instructions and blocked the road.

“Disobeying the order, they (ABVP and BJP supporters) tresspassed into the campus and vandalised computers, CPUs, fans, tables, chairs and cycles on campus. Facing obstruction from JU students, the said accused persons assaulted them. They also outraged the modesty of a few girl students and set several items on fire on Raja SC Mallick Rd in front of gate No. 4. Accordingly a suo motu case was filed at Jadavpur police station,” said a senior police officer of Kolkata Police.

The case was filed under several sections, including 147-148 (Rioting), 448 (Trespassing), 323-324 (Voluntarily Causing hurt), 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty.-Whoever voluntarily causes hurt to any person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under The Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Another case was also lodged on Thursday, based on a complaint filed by AFSU General Secretary Debnath. The case has been registered under sections 143 (Unlawful Assembly), 448 (Tresspass), 435 (Mischief by fire) and 427 (Mischief) of IPC against the unknown members and followers of ABVP and RSS.

According to the complaint, around 6.30 pm the accused formed an unlawful assembly and trespassed into the AFSU union room and damaged several items, including glasses, fans, lights, chairs, tables and computers, and they also set books, magazine, bags and laptops on fire in front of gate No. 4 of the university.

On Friday, the third complaint was filed by BJP member Paul. She claimed that she was present there to attend a social and apolitical programme on the campus.

On the basis of her complaint, a case has been lodged under several sections, including 143 (Unlawful Assembly), 506 (Criminal Intimidation), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC.

“I was molested, assaulted and even they tore my saree. Fortunately the Governor arrived, or else I don’t think we would have come out alive,” said Paul.

ABVP Convener Mistry filed a complaint and named 20 people, including Debraj Koley, Kajuri Majumder and Pinaki Dhole. According to his complaint, at 2.15 pm on Thursday afternoon, the accused, who were Left members and supporters, formed an unlawful assembly inside JU campus and physically assaulted Supriyo. They also outraged the modesty of several female supporters, including Tanima Mondal, Agnimitra Pal and Sharmistha Basu, it added.