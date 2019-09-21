Students manhandle Supriyo: Artistes and activists express concern over violence

Advertising

A group of intellectuals and prominent personalities, including actor-director Aparna Sen, on Friday expressed concern over the violence that took place during the visit of Union minister Babul Supriyo to Jadavpur University on Thursday.

They also urged the state government to conduct a probe and punish the perpetrators of the violence.

In a statement, nearly 15 personalities under the banner of ‘Citizenspeak India’ said there is a cause to worry over the behaviour of the minister with the vice-chancellor of the university and the conduct of Supriyo’s security personnel with the students.

“The protesting students should also have behaved in a restrained manner keeping in mind the restive atmosphere in the entire country. Students should not be treated as hardened criminals in a healthy environment,” they said.

The personalities were also stunned and scared over the incident of setting some objects on fire in the aftermath of the incident.

Apart from Aparna Sen, the signatories included thespian Kaushik Sen, actor Riddhi Sen, singer Rupam Islam and social activist-columnist Bolan Gangopadhyay.