Students gherao Kolkata Medical College principal, HoDs for 2nd day

Tension ran high on the campus of the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital as students demanding the Student Council elections continued to gherao the institute’s principal, a dean and various heads of departments (HoDs) for second day on Tuesday.

There was no breakthrough in the impasse till late evening, it was learnt. The medical students have been protesting in front of the office of college principal Indranil Biswas office since Monday afternoon.

Several nurses also staged protest claiming that some of their colleagues were gheraoed by the protesting medical students. They said they were gheraoed even as the Nursing Superintendent had no role in conducting of the council elections.

The medical students, on the other hand, claimed that the interns who were not on duty were participating in the agitation. They claimed that earlier they were told that the election will be conducted on December 22 but it was postponed further.

Earlier on Tuesday, relatives and attendants of patients were seen breaking the collapsible gate of the administrative block of the hospital claiming that medical services were getting disrupted due to the protest.

Speaking to the media, college principal Indranil Biswas said, “It has been 30 hours since 27 people, including me, a dean, heads of different departments, the nursing superintendent and the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology (RIO) director, are stuck here. Many are falling sick as they are aged above 50. The situation will worsen if the protest continues and it will adversely affect the medical services.”

Asked about the Council election, he said, “We also want the poll to be fair. There is no reason why the student council election should not take place. Some restrictions have been imposed by the finance department. Their permission is required.”

The protesting student claimed that the state government was trying to break the movement by tricking people.

“It is evident that the state government is misleading people to thwart the democratic student council election. The ruling Trinamool Congress is using its employee organisations as tools to break this movement. We strongly condemn the way their hooligans are conspiring to sabotage the agitation by posing as fake patients. We strongly condemn the Trinamool government’s plans to take away the college’s autonomy. Also, we appeal to all the students and their parents to stand by us,” read a statement issued by the Kolkata Medical College chapter of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation.