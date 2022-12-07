scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Students gherao Kolkata Medical College principal, HoDs for 2nd day

There was no breakthrough in the impasse till late evening, it was learnt. The medical students have been protesting in front of the office of college principal Indranil Biswas office since Monday afternoon.

Agitating medical students at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital on Tuiesday. Express
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Tension ran high on the campus of the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital as students demanding the Student Council elections continued to gherao the institute’s principal, a dean and various heads of departments (HoDs) for second day on Tuesday.

There was no breakthrough in the impasse till late evening, it was learnt. The medical students have been protesting in front of the office of college principal Indranil Biswas office since Monday afternoon.

Several nurses also staged protest claiming that some of their colleagues were gheraoed by the protesting medical students. They said they were gheraoed even as the Nursing Superintendent had no role in conducting of the council elections.

The medical students, on the other hand, claimed that the interns who were not on duty were participating in the agitation. They claimed that earlier they were told that the election will be conducted on December 22 but it was postponed further.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ...
What is OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, why it has become a viral sensationPremium
What is OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, why it has become a viral sensation
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Why the G7’s oil price cap is unlikely to impact RussiaPremium
Why the G7’s oil price cap is unlikely to impact Russia

Earlier on Tuesday, relatives and attendants of patients were seen breaking the collapsible gate of the administrative block of the hospital claiming that medical services were getting disrupted due to the protest.

Speaking to the media, college principal Indranil Biswas said, “It has been 30 hours since 27 people, including me, a dean, heads of different departments, the nursing superintendent and the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology (RIO) director, are stuck here. Many are falling sick as they are aged above 50. The situation will worsen if the protest continues and it will adversely affect the medical services.”

Asked about the Council election, he said, “We also want the poll to be fair. There is no reason why the student council election should not take place. Some restrictions have been imposed by the finance department. Their permission is required.”

Advertisement

The protesting student claimed that the state government was trying to break the movement by tricking people.

More from Kolkata

“It is evident that the state government is misleading people to thwart the democratic student council election. The ruling Trinamool Congress is using its employee organisations as tools to break this movement. We strongly condemn the way their hooligans are conspiring to sabotage the agitation by posing as fake patients. We strongly condemn the Trinamool government’s plans to take away the college’s autonomy. Also, we appeal to all the students and their parents to stand by us,” read a statement issued by the Kolkata Medical College chapter of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-12-2022 at 03:52:23 am
Next Story

Bhupatinagar blast: PIL seeking NIA probe filed in High Court

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close