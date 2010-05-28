Students from Maoist den steal JEE show

Since the last few years,students in West Midnapore district have been living under the shadow of Maoist violence. But on Thursday when the results of the Joint Entrance Examination was declared,there was something for the students of the district to cheer about.

The students of West Midnapore have recorded highest success rate in the JEE-2010 in the state. While the overall success rate of the state was 56 per cent,West Midnapore recorded 69.5 per cent,which means that nearly 70 of the 100 students in the district who sat for the competitive examination for admission to engineering and medical colleges of Bengal,got through it.

Students of West Midnapore are very talented. Even the parents are keen about their studies. There is an atmosphere of learning in this area. If the students are left in peace to study they will do even better, said state School Education Minister Partha De after the results were out.

Of the 29 blocks of the districts,nearly 12 are affected by the Left-wing extremism. Teachers have stopped attending in nearly 100 schools of the district due to the Maoist violence. Consequently,children enrolled in those schools have dropped out.

Schools in Jhargram, Salboni and other blocks are not functioning because of the Maoist problem. If these schools can function normally in peaceful atmosphere,we would come out with more success stories, said Aparaesh Bhattacharya,district secretary of All Bengal Teachers Association.

In the Madhyamik examination too the students from this district fared well. While the state pass percentage stood at 81.78 per cent,West Midnapore district recorded a better pass percentage of 83.69.

Both in the engineering and medical sections of the JEE results,students from West Midnapore have managed to get into the top ten bracket. Anwesa Pal from Aprana Palli village in Satbankura has been ranked 8th in the medical merit list of the entrance examination,while Sushnata Mondal from Kushpata village in Ghatal has been ranked third in the engineering section.

Sushnata also ranked 237 in the IIT Entrance Examination,the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

Even at my school,which falls in the Maoist-affected area of the district,students have done well, said Anwesas father Tapas Pal who is the Headmaster of Gwaltore High School. In the Madhyamik,students from the school scored as high as 711 marks out of 800.

Students from other states swarm the merit list

Of the 61,179 students who have made it to the merit list of JEEs engineering section,16,613 students hail from other states,a jump from the last years figure. This exclude nearly 644 students of Tripura where the the Joint Entrance Examination is held simultaneously along with West Bengal. There are 25,000 engineering seats in various medical colleges of the state. According to Siddhartha Datta,chairman JEE Board,the number of engineering seats are likely to increase by 1,500. In medical stream,the number of seats will be increased by 100. At present the JEE Board has released the merit list of 2,374 candidates for the 12,00 medical seats. The counselling will start in July and the students can download the rank card from June 10, which they will have to carry to the counselling site. ENS

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App