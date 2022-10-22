Student’s death on campus: IIT Kharagpur deputy director issues apology, takes responsibility for ‘lapses’

Taking responsibility for the “lapses that occurred in handling of the situation”, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, Deputy Director Amit Patra has tendered his apology after the body of a third-year student was found in his hostel room.

On October 14, Faizan Ahmed (23), a third-year mechanical engineering student, was found dead in his hostel room at the institute. The parents of Faizan, who hailed from Assam’s Tinsukia district, have filed a case with the local police in Kharagpur in West Midnapore district demanding an investigation into the incident.

On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee requesting her intervention for a thorough investigation into the into the student’s death.

Following this, the deputy director issued a statement taking the responsibility for the “lapses” that occurred following the incident.

In a press release, Prof Patra wrote, “I am extremely saddened and sorry for the loss of a dear friend Faizan Ahmed. The unfortunate incident has created challenging situation for all of us. While we are working to devise solutions for such loopholes, so that incidents as such do not occur in the future, the conditions that arose in the aftermath of the reporting of the incident were unprecedented and the response to them was inappropriate in particular instances by the administrative body.”

He added, “There is a gap in communication between the authorities and the deceased student’s parents owing to which no faculty member has contacted them or any family member even as they were expected to do…. the student’s faculty adviser exhibited inappropriate behaviour towards the parents as well as the students in a meeting. The administrative body along with the student representatives, has been actively taking measures to prevent any such unfortunate incidents in future.”

Prof Patra told The Indian Express, “I have issued the release in my personal capacity. It is not an official response from the institute. An unfortunate incident has taken place. It is our duty to ensure that such things do not happen again.”

On the Assam CM demanding a probe into the incident, the deputy director said they have no issues if a thorough inquiry is conducted.

Speaking to reporters, Faizan’s mother Rehana had said at Kharagpur on Thursday, “IIT Kharagpur is not safe for students. My son did not die a natural death. The truth must come out. I will appeal to all the parents to stay vigilant after sending their sons and daughters to higher education institutions.”

Police have started an investigation into the case based on the complaint lodged by the student’s parents, it is learnt.

IIT-Kharagpur director VK Tewari was not available for comments.

The partially decomposed body of Faizan was found in his hostel room after the authorities broke open the bolted door.

This was the second instance of death of an IIT student in a week. A 20-year old fifth year B Tech student of IIT Guwahati died by suicide and his body was found hanging in his room on October 10.

IIT Kharagpur registrar Tamal Nath told PTI that the putrefying body of Fainaz Ahmed was found after door of his hostel room was forcibly opened on Friday as there was no communication from him for hours.

No foul play was suspected as of now and the authorities are looking into the circumstances behind the death of the 23-year-old student, another IIT Kharagpur official said.

—With PTI Inputs