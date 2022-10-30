Student’s death at IIT-Kharagpur: Dean of student affairs resigns as students’ protest continues

The dean of student affairs at IIT-Kharagpur has resigned from his post amid an ongoing agitation by students over the institute’s “lackadaisical” response after the death of a third-year mechanical engineering student, Faizan Ahmed.

According to sources, Dhrubajyoti Sen resigned on October 19, but the students were informed about the development at an open house convened by IIT Director V K Tiwari on Friday.

A large number of students gathered at the open house session raised slogans against the director and demanded his resignation over handling of the situation following the student’s death, said sources.

The director, however, fell ill amid sloganeering and was admitted to a hospital.

“The director was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata this (Saturday) morning. He is stable,” IIT-Kharagpur registrar Tamal Nath told mediapersons.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Faizan’s mother Rehana Ahmed on Saturday wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging that her son was “murdered”. A copy of the letter was also sent to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The partially-decomposed body of Faizan was found in his hostel room on October 14. Faizan hailed from Tinsukia district in Assam. His parents filed a case with the local police in Kharagpur in Paschim Medinipur district, demanding an investigation into his death. The Assam Chief Minister, on the other hand, in a letter to her West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee requested a thorough investigation into the death.

Advertisement

Following this, IIT-Kharagpur Deputy Director Amit Patra issued a statement wherein he took the responsibility for the “lapses that occurred in the handling of the situation” and apologised.

IIT-Kharagpur authorities have, meanwhile, constituted a team to investigate the “lapses.”