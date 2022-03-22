Students at IIT-Kharagpur protest offline exams

Hundreds of students on Monday staged a protest on the campus of IIT-Kharagpur against the institute’s decision to call back students for two weeks to appear in offline examinations.

Demanding that semester exams be held online, the students urged the institute director to hold an open house discussion with them. In a statement, the protesting students said they boycotted the classes (both online and offline) on Monday to protest against the offline exams.

The students further said they were forced to protest against the “absolutely authoritarian manner” in which their institute’s administration addressed their genuine concerns about an abrupt decision on mandatory calling back of all students to the campus for 2 weeks to conduct end-semester exams.

A student requesting anonymity said, “We demanded conducting of an open house where we can speak to the director on issues faced by us. We want them to find a solution to our problems.”

On March 16, a meeting was held between the institute officials and student representatives on the mandatory calling of students. The institute had asked students to return to the campus by March 31 and physically sit for the exams starting April 7.

The meeting, however, remained inconclusive with the students complaining that instead of addressing their issues the authorities responded in a insensitive manner.

“We are disappointed by the decision of the institute’s executive body of not considering our demands. When we tried to highlight the non-livable conditions at the halls of residences, we were not given a proper hearing,” read the statement.

Following the protest, institute director VK Tewari agreed to hold an open house discussion with the students at 8pm. “There is no problem in this world which cannot be solved,” he said.

On the protest, he said, “This is not IIT culture. I have been here for 40 years and never witnessed something like this before.”

The open house was being held at the time of filing of the report.