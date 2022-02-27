Student leader death: 50 protesters held in clash with Howrah police, several injured

Around 50 supporters of Left-wing student unions were arrested after they clashed with the police during a protest against the death of former student leader Anis Khan in Howrah. Several protesters and police personnel were injured, and a few police vehicles torched outside the superintendent of police (Howrah Rural) office.

They have been demanding the arrest of senior police officers in the death case. A homeguard and civic police volunteer were arrested last week.

Meanwhile, local residents on Saturday morning launched a fierce protest before a burial ground at Amta preventing the special investigation team, probing the death case, from exhuming the body for a second post-mortem as directed by the Calcutta High Court.

When the SIT went to the place at 5:30 am to exhume the body, the villagers started raising slogans against the alleged police role in the “murder” of the former student leader, who was a prominent face in the anti-CAA movement.

As they surrounded the police vehicle making it difficult for the law enforcers to disembark and start the proceedings, the SIT members left the spot shortly afterwards.

Anis’s father Salem said, “We never said we won’t allow police to carry out a second post-mortem. We informed SIT that I am not well. So, they were requested to come back Monday. But they returned late at night and again at 5am. Is this the time for post-mortem? Why were they in hurry?”

CPI(M) youth leader Minakshi Mukherjee, Mayukh Biswas and Srijan Bhattacharya were among the arrested during the protests. Left Front Chairman Biman Basu said, “In this case, police are complicit everywhere. Police are trying to protect the culprits. If this goes one, the state will face a huge protest.”