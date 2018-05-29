Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Student held for ‘uploading pictures of woman’

“She started ignoring the man. Angered, the man posted her pictures on social media. After the girl lodged complaint, he was arrested,” said a Birbhum police officer.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: May 29, 2018 5:43:23 am
A medical student was arrested on Monday for allegedly uploading objectionable pictures of a woman without her permission.

The accused, a resident of Suri Town, and the woman were in a relationship before she decided to call it off. “She started ignoring the man. Angered, the man posted her pictures on social media. After the girl lodged complaint, he was arrested,” said a Birbhum police officer.

“We have registered a case with the cyber police and the accused is in our custody. The case is being investigated.”

