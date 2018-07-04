Student held for ‘taking Rs 30 thousand from candidate’

A student of a renowned college in Kolkata was arrested Tuesday in a crackdown on those extorting money from candidates in exchange for seats.

According to the police, Sk Jasimuddin (20), a second-year student of Surendranath College, was detained by the Anti-Rowdy Squad near Jagat Cinema APC Road while he was taking Rs 30,000 from a candidate and her father for admission to the Zoology Honours programme in Bangabasi College, Surendranath College or City College under Calcutta University. “Jasimuddin was detained at around 2 pm and was later arrested for taking Rs 30,000 for admission in one of the Kolkata colleges,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Praveen Tripathy.

The accused was staying in a hostel on APC Road, and is a native of Murshidabad, police sources said.

