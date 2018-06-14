Student held for ‘supplying drugs’ to friend at correctional home

A college student was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly trying to supply drugs to her friend lodged at Kolkata’s Dum Dum Correctional Home.

A police officer said the guards at the home got suspicious after Susmita Malakar told them she was carrying a box with talcum powder. “…on checking it, they found 200-gram heroin….” Officials were trying to find out the source of the drugs and whether Malakar was also involved in selling them to other inmates apart from her friend, Bhagirath Sarkar.

Malakar is a second-year student at Barrackpore’s APC college. Sarkar was arrested five months earlier for alleged murder and supplying narcotics.

Malakar’s arrest comes days after a doctor at Alipore Correctional Home was arrested for supplying drugs, mobile phones, cash and other prohibited items to inmates.

Sources said Dr. Amitabh Chowdhary has told police that the wife of an inmate at Alipore Correctional Home had supplied him the drugs. The police were trying to trace the woman.

