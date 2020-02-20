Student held for making TikTok video of question paper during Board exam

The purported video, which shows some multiple choice and essay-type questions, started making rounds within an hour of the beginning of the examinations at 12 pm. (Image: Reuters) The purported video, which shows some multiple choice and essay-type questions, started making rounds within an hour of the beginning of the examinations at 12 pm. (Image: Reuters)

A 16-year-old examinee was held in Malda district on Wednesday for allegedly making a TikTok video of the English question paper during Class X state board exam and sharing it on social media. It is alleged that soon after the exam began, the boy clicked three pages of the question paper while sitting inside the classroom, edited it on the TikTok app, added Bollywood music to the video and circulated it on social media.

“The student will be produced before the district Juvenile Justice Board on Thursday,” said a senior police officer.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) sources said the examination of the accused has been cancelled and he has been expelled.

The purported video, which shows some multiple choice and essay-type questions, started making rounds within an hour of the beginning of the examinations at 12 pm. Sources, however, said that a very few questions in the purported video matched with the original English question paper.

“The question paper in the video also did not carry the logo of the state Board, which is embossed on the top,” a source said.

WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said he will soon meet Education Minister Partha Chatterjee to discuss attempts in some quarters to “malign the image of the board and the government”. According to WBBSE, five cellphones were confiscated from students across the state.

Meanwhile, CM Mamata Banerjee visited two schools before the start of the examination and interacted with the students.

