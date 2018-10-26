Toggle Menu
Student found dead in IIT-Kharagpur

According to police sources, his friends who knocked on his room door for a while but no one answered. They later broke open the door to find him hanging. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

A student was found hanging at IIT-Kharagpur. (Source: File Photo)

A 24-year-old student was found hanging in his hostel room at IIT-Kharagpur on Wednesday.

G Amini Reddy, from Andhra Pradesh, was a second year M.Tech (Electrical Engineering) student. He was found dead in Madan Mohan Malviya Hall.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a suicide. No injury mark was found on his body. His body has been sent for autopsy. The cause is being investigated. His mobile phone and laptop are also being examined,” said Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria.

No suicide note was found at the spot, police added. His family lives in Andhra Pradesh.

