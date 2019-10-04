Student at the centre of JU row says ABVP, BJP men beat him up

Debanjan Ballabh, a BA second year student of Kolkata’s Sanskrit College, who was accused of assaulting Union minister Babul Supriyo on Jadavpur University (JU) campus last month, alleged that he was beaten up by the workers of BJP and ABVP, the students’ wing of RSS, on Wednesday evening. The ABVP has denied the charges.

Ballabh on Thursday told media that he has lodged a complaint at Burdwan police station in this regard.

Ballabh, a resident of Raina village, 35 km away from Burdwan town, said that on Wednesday evening he and his girlfriend were about to board a bus in Burdwan, when some people pulled them back and assaulted them at the bus stand. “I was boarding a bus from Burdwan to Kolkata, when some people started beating me up. They even assaulted my girlfriend. I could identify one local BJP leader, Shyamal. There were other ABVP workers as well. I lodged a complaint and returned home in Raina with police protection late in the night. It was an attempt to lynch me as I had resisted the attack on me from Babul Supriyo at JU,” he said.

ABVP spokesperson Saptarshi Sarkar, however, denied the charges. “We don’t have any such information. These are baseless allegations to malign our image,” he said.

According to a senior police officer of Burdwan district, a case has been registered. “We are trying to nab the culprits,” said the officer.

On September 19, Supriyo, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, was heckled by a section of students at JU where he had gone to attend an ABVP event. The students gheraoed Supriyo for over five hours, stopping him from leaving the campus, when Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had to go to JU to his rescue in the evening. Even his vehicle was blocked for about an hour, before a huge police contingent reached the campus and escorted them out.

Supriyo later identified Ballabh as one of the students who had assaulted him and posted photographs and videos of him on his twitter handle.

On September 22, Supriyo declared that he will not file any FIR against Ballabh. The response from Supriyo came after Ballabh’s mother made an appeal to him through media, not to ruin her son’s life for his “mistake”.

Using his twitter handle, Supriyo responded to the cancer-stricken mother’s appeal and decided to forgive her son.

Meanwhile, Ballabh maintained that he has no regret for his actions as he was only trying to defend himself.

On Thursday, Supriyo was not available for comments.