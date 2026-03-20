Stuck inside elevator, man dies at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital

A man died after getting stuck inside an elevator at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata early on Friday. He was returning from the operating theatre, where his son had undergone surgery for a fractured leg, when the incident occurred.
According to preliminary reports, around 3 am, the deceased, identified as Aroop Bandopadhyay, a resident of Dum Dum, stepped into an elevator at the hospital’s Trauma Care Centre to go to the fifth floor. The elevator allegedly malfunctioned, leaving three people trapped inside.
When Bandopadhyay went missing, his family members began searching for him. His lifeless body was found inside the elevator, which was stuck at the basement level.
According to hospital sources, no elevator operator was present at the time of the incident. Initial reports suggest a severe lapse in safety protocols and maintenance. Witnesses and victims spoke about how there was no person on duty to manage the elevator or assist in an emergency. The elevator had allegedly malfunctioned a day before, too.
Arpita Bandopadhyay, the deceased’s sister, spoke about the terrifying lack of response during the incident. “We came here for my nephew’s treatment. We kept screaming for help, but no one responded. We never imagined a government hospital could be in such a state,” she said.
“During the rescue attempt, staff and bystanders struggled to locate the keys to open the elevator’s doors,” an eyewitness said.
While the deceased’s relatives staged a protest on the hospital premises, a team from Tala police station arrived at the scene. The police have filed a case of unnatural death and have begun an investigation.
‘Those responsible must face consequences’
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The incident has sparked a wave of condemnation from local leaders.
BJP leader Tapas Chatterjee hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. “This is a definitive failure of the government and administration. It is unthinkable that people lose family members to negligence in a place meant for saving lives,” he said.
Local MLA and TMC leader Atin Ghosh condemned the incident and admitted to administrative loopholes. “Those responsible must face consequences,” Ghosh, who is a member of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti or hospital management committee said. “As part of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti, I note that only one meeting has been held so far. We will be addressing these fatal lapses in our next session,” he added.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More