Stuck inside elevator, man dies at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital

A man died after getting stuck inside an elevator at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata early on Friday. He was returning from the operating theatre, where his son had undergone surgery for a fractured leg, when the incident occurred.

According to preliminary reports, around 3 am, the deceased, identified as Aroop Bandopadhyay, a resident of Dum Dum, stepped into an elevator at the hospital’s Trauma Care Centre to go to the fifth floor. The elevator allegedly malfunctioned, leaving three people trapped inside.

When Bandopadhyay went missing, his family members began searching for him. His lifeless body was found inside the elevator, which was stuck at the basement level.