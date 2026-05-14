Stuck in Mamata’s raj, Kolkata’s Orange Metro Line gets a fresh push from new govt

The work on the long-pending Chingrighata section of Kolkata Metro’s Orange Line will commence along the busy Eastern Metropolitan Bypass from May 15. Kolkata Police have announced major traffic diversion plans around Chingrighata for two consecutive weekends this month, a senior Metro official said on Wednesday.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the executing agency for the corridor, will undertake segment launching over piers P-317, P-318 and P-319 at Chingrighata as part of the elevated viaduct construction between Kavi Subhas and the airport, he said.

In the first phase a closure will be enforced from 8 pm on May 15 to 8 am on May 18 for launching segments between piers P-317 and P-318 across the western flank of the EM Bypass, the official said.

In the second phase, the closure will be enforced from 8 pm on May 22 to 8 am on May 25, for segment launching between P-318 and P-319 across the eastern flank, he added.

The restrictions will remain in force for 60 hours at a stretch in each phase.

According to a notification issued by Kolkata Police on May 13, Commissioner of Police Ajay Nand said the diversions are necessary in the interest of public safety and convenience during the launching of metro segments between P317-P318 and P318-P319 near Chingrighata junction.

The commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance to avoid congestion in the Chingrighata area during the construction period.

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The notification stated that the temporary measures have been implemented under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the Calcutta Police Act, the Calcutta Suburban Police Act and the West Bengal Traffic Regulation Act.

During the Phase 1 construction, the western flank of the E M Bypass near Chingrighata, underneath the Chingrighata flyover, will remain partially closed for north-bound traffic.

All north-bound vehicles travelling towards Salt Lake and the airport will be diverted from the E M Bypass near NX Hotel. Vehicles will then use a newly constructed diversion road underneath the viaduct towards Chingrighata. Vehicles using the Chingrighata flyover to enter Salt Lake will also be redirected through the same diversion corridor before proceeding towards Chingrighata crossing and Broadway into the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate area.

However, south-bound traffic on the E M Bypass will continue on its normal route and vehicles coming from Salt Lake or New Town towards the Bypass will be allowed to use their regular routes.

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As part of the construction in Phase 2, the eastern flank of the E M Bypass near Chingrighata crossing will remain closed for south-bound traffic due to launching work between P318 and P319.

All north-bound vehicles towards Salt Lake, Ultadanga and the airport will again be diverted near NX Hotel to the newly constructed north-bound diversion road.

At the same time, all south-bound vehicles will be redirected from Chingrighata crossing to the western flank of the E M Bypass and guided through a newly created median cut-out before rejoining the normal eastern flank further south.

A significant restriction will also apply to vehicles coming from Salt Lake and New Town as they will only be allowed to take the left turn from Chingrighata crossing for south-bound movement along the E M Bypass, police said. The right turn from Chingrighata crossing towards the north-bound flank of the Bypass will remain closed during the second phase.

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Commuters intending to travel northward from Salt Lake or New Town towards the airport side have been advised to take a U-turn from Metropolitan crossing before continuing along the E M Bypass.

In another key restriction, south-bound goods vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards Chingrighata crossing from Hudco crossing, Kankurgachi crossing or any adjoining junctions.

Police officials said additional restrictions or diversions may also be imposed depending on traffic conditions and operational requirements during the metro segment launching work.

Traffic police have advised commuters to plan journeys in advance, avoid the Chingrighata stretch whenever possible and keep additional travel time in hand during the notified periods. Airport-bound passengers, in particular, have been urged to leave earlier than usual to avoid missing flights because of congestion.

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Authorities have also requested motorists to follow on-ground traffic instructions and cooperate with personnel deployed at diversion points.

— Avantika Basu is an intern at the Kolkata office of The Indian Express