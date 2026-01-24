Strict action against BLOs over lapses in electoral roll work: What are ECI’s new guidelines?
A senior ECI official said strict guidelines have been issued because the poll panel does not want any casual approach or mistake in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.
Written by Atri Mitra
Kolkata | January 24, 2026 02:41 PM IST
The District Election Officer shall place the BLO under suspension over any act or omission adversely affecting the accuracy, integrity or credibility of the electoral roll. (File photo)
The Election Commission of India (ECI) Friday sent instructions to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all states and Union territories, issuing clear guidelines for strict disciplinary action against Booth Level Officers (BLOs) over dereliction of duty, disobedience or irregularities.
Sujeet Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Election Commission, stated in the guidelines, “The Commission has considered the cases involving dereliction of duty, negligence, misconduct, willful non-compliance of the Commission’s instructions, violation of the provisions of the RP (Representation of the People) Act, 1950 or the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, or any act or omission adversely affecting the accuracy, integrity or credibility of the electoral roll by a BLO while discharging official duties and has decided that the following procedure shall be followed for disciplinary action…”
The District Election Officer (DEO) shall place the BLO under suspension in such instances and recommend to the concerned disciplinary authority departmental proceedings for insubordination or dereliction of duty, the guidelines said.
“Such recommendation shall be promptly acted upon by the concerned disciplinary authority and action taken communicated within a period of six months. In case of criminal misconduct, the DEO may promptly get an FIR registered against the erring BLO with the approval of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) as required under Section 32 of the RP Act,” it stated.
The letter added that the CEO of the state or Union territory concerned shall also be competent to decide and take action, “either suo motu or on the basis of a report received from the DEO/ERO (Electoral Registration Officer), against a BLO, like suspension followed by disciplinary proceedings, lodging of FIR, etc.”
“The action so decided by the CEO shall be executed through the concerned DEO. DEO shall take immediate necessary action by following the procedure laid down in the preceding paragraph. The conclusion of disciplinary proceedings in such cases shall not be affected without the prior concurrence of the CEO,” the letter stated.
A senior official said, “The ECI issued such strict guidelines because they do not want any casual approach or mistake in this stage of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). BLOs, who are the main lifeline of the process, should remain alert.”
