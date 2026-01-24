Strict action against BLOs over lapses in electoral roll work: What are ECI’s new guidelines?

The District Election Officer shall place the BLO under suspension over any act or omission adversely affecting the accuracy, integrity or credibility of the electoral roll. (File photo)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) Friday sent instructions to the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all states and Union territories, issuing clear guidelines for strict disciplinary action against Booth Level Officers (BLOs) over dereliction of duty, disobedience or irregularities.

Sujeet Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Election Commission, stated in the guidelines, “The Commission has considered the cases involving dereliction of duty, negligence, misconduct, willful non-compliance of the Commission’s instructions, violation of the provisions of the RP (Representation of the People) Act, 1950 or the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, or any act or omission adversely affecting the accuracy, integrity or credibility of the electoral roll by a BLO while discharging official duties and has decided that the following procedure shall be followed for disciplinary action…”