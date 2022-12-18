Strengthen organisation: Irani to BJP workers in Contai

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Saturday visited Contai in Purba Medinipur district and interacted with party leaders ahead of next year’s panchayat polls in West Bengal. The Union minister is in the state for a two-day visit as part of the BJP’s Prabhas yojana. Party’s Purulia MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato accompanied the senior leader.

After arriving in Contai, Irani talked to local residents and sought to know how much they benefited from central projects, including PM Awas Yojana. She also offered prayers at Nachinda temple later in the day. Irani, who did not speak to mediapersons, urged BJP workers there to strengthen the organisation ahead of the panchayat polls.

On Sunday, Irani will visit several places in Contai and interact with the beneficiaries of several welfare schemes of the Centre. According to the party, Irani will visit houses of people belonging to SC/ST community and will have lunch in one of them. She will also hold several organisational meetings with local BJP leaders there. During such meetings, Irani is likely to discuss and chalk out the party’s strategies for panchayat elections. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is from Contai and Irani’s visit in Purba Medinipur district assumes significance as the party will try to win the rural election in areas of their top most leaders in the state.

BJP had won both the Kanthi Uttar and Kanthi Dakshin assembly seats in the 2021 West Assembly election.

Kanthi Lok Sabha seat was won by Sisir Adhikari, the father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, on a TMC ticket in 2019. However, in the run up to the 2021 assembly polls, Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP while Sisir Adhikari pledged his support to the saffron party in presence of Amit Shah at a public rally.

The West Bengal State Election Commission is yet to announce the dates of panchayat polls. — With PTI inputs