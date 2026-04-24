Stray violence marks polling: BJP candidate chased away, Kabir’s men clash with TMC

Despite the Election Commission deploying 2,407 companies of the Central Armed Police Force, 152 general observers, and 58 police observers along with state police personnel across 152 constituencies in West Bengal on Thursday, the first phase of polling was not free of violence and skirmishes as the poll panel had hoped for.

There were reports of clashes, stray violence, and voter intimidation in several parts of the state.

State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal said the voting was “largely peaceful” and “none of those were major in nature in terms of law and order”.

“We have plans to undertake additional measures to increase voters’ confidence in the second phase,” he said.

In the Kumarganj constituency in Dakshin Dinajpur district, BJP candidate Suvendu Sarkar was assaulted and chased away by suspected TMC workers while he was on his way to a polling booth following reports of disturbances. A mob forced Sarkar to get out of his car and started to beat him. Sarkar had to run with a lone security personnel to save himself. He, later, told reporters that he was surrounded by goons and beaten up. “I did not see any central force personnel during the incident,” he said. Union Minister and BJP MP from Balurghat, Sukanta Majumdar, condemned the incident, asserting that “those responsible will be duly punished after the BJP forms a government in the state”. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

In the Burnpur area of Asansol Dakshin constituency, the convoy of sitting BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul was attacked with stones. “Stones were thrown at my moving car as I was exiting the polling booth premises. The rear window of the car was shattered. It is very clear who is behind this. This is an attempt to influence the election,” she told reporters.

Paul, who is seeking another term as MLA, said a complaint has been lodged with the poll authorities.

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In Birbhum district, the election of the BJP candidate from Labhpur, Debashish Ojha, was allegedly attacked. Biswajit Mondol received head injuries and was admitted to Suri government hospital.

In the same district, clashes broke out between locals and security personnel in Dubrajpur Assembly constituency, where people alleged that votes cast in favour of the TMC were being registered for the BJP.

According to the locals, voting was halted for nearly 30 minutes following complaints of glitches in the EVMs, and protests erupted outside the booth. The situation escalated after an argument broke out between polling officials and agitated voters, with a section of locals gathering outside the booth and staging a demonstration.

Security personnel, including central forces, intervened to disperse the crowd, following which clashes erupted. Police and CRPF personnel were pelted with stones, prompting them to resort to mild force to bring the situation under control. Several personnel of the central forces were injured in the incident, the officials said.

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A police vehicle was also damaged during the violence, they added.

In the Muraroi area of Birbhum district, two Congress supporters were allegedly attacked by TMC workers.

In the Noada area of Murshidabad, supporters of AUJP leader Humayun Kabir clashed with TMC workers after his car was stopped on the road. Police and central forces resorted to lathicharge to disperse mobs. As the situation escalated, rival groups allegedly hurled stones and bricks, leading to a law and order situation. Several vehicles were vandalised in the clashes.

Kabir accused the ruling party of voter intimidation and electoral malpractice, alleging that TMC workers, “along with police”, had been influencing voters through threats and inducements since the previous night. “The election should be conducted peacefully, but outside the booths, people are being intimidated. The Election Commission should take strict action,” he said.

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The TMC rejected the allegations, with its candidate Shahina Mumtaz Khan condemning the violence.

Meanwhile, in Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur, the TMC alleged that CRPF personnel assaulted three women, with one suffering head injuries.

CPI(M) leader Md Salim blamed the EC for the sporadic incidents of violence. “Polling so far has been overall peaceful, barring some violence in Birbhum and some parts of Murshidabad. All said and done, ECI’s incapability is evident,” Salim said. With PTI